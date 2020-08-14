MONTICELLO, Ky. — A woman was arrested on Thursday after Monticello Police say she shot her husband with a high-powered pellet rifle.
Patricia Buster, 52, was charged with first-degree assault and domestic violence and lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Monticello Police were called to the Wayne County Hospital emergency room Thursday after a gunshot victim was brought in for treatment.
Bobby Buster, 47, told Monticello Police Officer Ronnie Ellis that he and his wife had an argument at their home and his wife had shot him.
Bobby Buster reportedly stated he had used drugs Thursday and had thrown a helmet at his wife, trying to get away from her, once he saw she was coming with the rifle. While at the hospital, Ellis observed a wound on Buster’s chest.
A witness interviewed at the ER stated that he had shown up at Buster's residence to buy a motorcycle when the argument broke out between the couple.
The witness alleged he started to leave and heard Bobby Buster yelling, then turned around and saw him lying on the ground. He then ran to offer aid, applying a shirt to Buster's chest to stop the bleeding and transported him to Wayne County Hospital.
Ellis made contact with Patricia Buster on West Evelyn Avenue where she was being interviewed by Officer Joey Hoover. She reportedly told Ellis that her husband threw gasoline on her during the argument and another large object that did not hit her. She further stated she shot her husband with the loaded pellet rifle that was on the front porch. She also alleged that on Thursday, he shot her up with methamphetamine.
Bobby Buster was later transported by EMS to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment. His condition was not available at press deadline.
