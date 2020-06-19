Armed citizens congregated at the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum and Zolliecoffer Park in Nancy on Friday afternoon in anticipation of outside protesters coming in with the intent of vandalizing monuments on those grounds.
However, Kentucky State Police Commander Todd Dalton — who was on the scene — reiterated what Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck and Somerset Police Chief William Hunt told the Commonwealth Journal on Thursday: There is no credible intel indicating that outside protesters are targeting any venue in Pulaski County.
"We have heard nothing but rumors that have been circulating on social media," Dalton said. "I really think it's just a rumor that kept growing and changing — and now you have people who are very concerned. Some citizens are out here just wanting to make sure the monuments don't get damaged — but we have no credible intel that any protesters are coming."
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Major Jeff Hancock said Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck has been on the scene and met with the citizens in Nancy.
"The sheriff has spoken with them," Hancock said. "As far as outside groups coming in, we've heard rumors like everyone else."
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt said Friday afternoon there would be added precautions taken for the Juneteenth charette that will be held Friday evening.
The Commonwealth Journal is following the story.
