A pair of Somerset-Pulaski County EMS workers found themselves in a fentanyl exposure scare Thursday night but everyone is okay, officials reported Friday.
The incident was connected to the arrest of Jordy Phelps, 36, of North Ky. 1247 in Somerset, who was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), first offense.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on North Ky. 1247 to do a status check on a male subject who appeared to be passed out. Upon arrival, deputies encountered Phelps outside the residence int he back yard.
Captain Troy McLin observed Phelps holding a baggie in his hand that appeared to contain methamphetamine, and according to the sheriff’s office, McLin observed Phelps attempt to hide the baggie and rip it open in an apparent attempt to destroy the drugs.
McLin was able to subdue Phelps with the assistance of other deputies and EMS medics, and deputies were able to recover the baggie containing approximately 31.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a set of digital scales, according to the sheriff’s office. Phelps was taken into custody and taken into to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
Things got more complicated at this point, however, as the EMS crew experienced signs of exposure to narcotics upon returning to their base, sometime shortly after 6 p.m.
“We had two crew members who were exposed to an unknown substance and transported to the hospital to get checked out,” said EMS Chief Steve Eubank. “Both were released with no issues last night, probably around 9 p.m.”
He said that they had started to feel “a little different” and went to be checked out “as a precautionary thing.” They recovered quickly with no other symptoms upon arrival at the hospital and were off for the rest of the shift.
Doug Baker, Chief of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) noted that the fear was that they’d been exposed to fentanyl, a narcotic that’s extremely dangerous — “It’s the scariest thing because it takes very little to throw you into an overdose,” he said.
Added Baker, “We try to be a little more cautious if anyone has been around anything that could possibly have fentanyl in it because it could be anything. Fentanyl is sometimes mixed with different types of narcotics. It can be inhaled, (or it can make contact by) touching with your bare hand, absorbing it through the skin.”
He noted that EMS and law enforcement are seeing increased amounts of fentanyl on the streets. “(Drug traffickers) are bringing the cheap stuff in from wherever, and a lot of times it’s laced with fentanyl and you’d never know it,” said Baker. “Even the people who are using and buying it most of the time don’t even know (fentanyl) is in (the drugs).”
SRT Captain Chas Anderson had the EMT personnel who might have been exposed shower; when they came out of the shower, said Baker, they became diaphoretic, or started sweating heavily. Both were given NARCAN, a narcotics overdose medicine and taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where they turned out to be okay.
However, SRT was also called to the sheriff’s office because Phelps started to become symptomatic. He was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the sheriff’s office.
“He started complaining of issues as well, so we called for assistance to have him checked out,” said Det. Bobby Jones of the sheriff’s office. “He was fine, and he was lodged in the jail.”
A field test showed that the substance involved was not fentanyl, said Jones, who noted that it’s still under investigation until lab tests are returned. He said there there was no exposure to anyone at the sheriff’s office.
The investigation into Phelps’ charges is ongoing by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. Pending the outcome of the investigation, further charges may be pursued.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Somerset/Pulaski EMS and Somerset/Pulaski County Special Response Team.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if anyone with any information about drug activity or any crime to contact our office at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous, and can also leave a tip online at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
