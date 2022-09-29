September 27
Jonathan Matthew Durham, 35, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Tchnical Violation).
William Hogue, 33, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
Michael Gene Britt, 37, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
September 28
Caleb S. Childers, 26, of Junction City, Failure to Appear, second-degree Burglary, first-degree Assault (Domestic Violence).
Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
Joshua D. Hines, 29, of Eubank, Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Assitance or Aid, fourth-degree Dating Violence, Assault (Minor Injury).
Christen Marie Stull, 34, of Kings Mountain; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
Eric Foster Blevins, 44, of Eubank; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
Tara Nicole Cassidy, 32, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.