August 23rd
- Cody Wayne Doltan Guffey, 25, of Monticello, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Cheyenne Nicole Coffee, 26, of Louisville; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Comtempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Michael S. Hendrickson, 41, of Crab Orchard; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Tamra Michelle Erp-Terry, 34, of Eubank; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
- Corey J. Skaggs, 35, No Address Specified, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Timothy Wayne Puckett, 42, of Mt. Vernon, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
August 24th
- John M. Phelps, 50, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Roger Dale Kinney, 54, of Bronston, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Brittney C. Compton, 35, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ashley Nicole Terry, 37, of Burnside, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
