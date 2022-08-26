August 24th
- John M. Phelps, 50, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Roger Dale Kinney, 54, of Bronston, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Brittney C. Compton, 35, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ashley Nicole Terry, 37, of Burnside, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- James Richard Inman, 53, of Burkesville, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- William C. Evans, 29, of Somerset; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
August 25th
- Gunner K. Cornett, 20, of Irvine; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Davey Lee Arthur, 53, of Somerset, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Falsely Reporting an Incident.
- Stormi Cocom Reed, 31, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Alysssa Allen, 26, No Listed Address; Careless Driving; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Ricki Lynn Troxell, 27, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Joshua Allen Gossett, 29, of Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
