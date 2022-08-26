arrests

August 25th

  • Tonya Maria Ramsey, 28, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Casie Lee Ann Torres, 33, of Somerset; Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition Shoplifting; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

August 26th

  • Johnny R. Franks, 38, of Somerset, One Headlight, Rear License Not Illuminated, Disregarding Stop Sign, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Operation on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License.
  • Janet Reena Wyatt, 39, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Patrick Allen Wilcox, 43, of Crab Orchard; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Ricky Floyd, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Timothy O’Sha Johnson, 36, Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • William Anthony Richardson, 43, of Crab Orchard, three counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Eric E. Hartness, 34, of McKinney, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Jeffrey V. Board, 58, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

