August 1st
- Heather Nicole Lindsey, 37, of Somerset; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Patrick Eugene Childers, 48, of Eubank; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- John Eric Evans, 54, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Joseph Dale Phelps, 29, of Bronston, first-degree Assault, second-degree Burglary.
- Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jason Brandon Hood, 43, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Rocky L. Smith, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Yolanda Noemivelasquez Gansa, 26, No Listed Address, Reckless Driving; No Operator’s License (Moped); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Kathy Ann King, 58, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Mikayla Brianne Dixon, 31, Science Hill, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, third-degree Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, second offense Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified. Third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified. Second offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance or Security.
- Maranda Marie Morris, 26, of Eubank, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Virginia Lee New, 41, of Somerset, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Possession of Marijuana, second offense Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or a Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy or Possess.
- Champ Eugene Jeffers, 50, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
August 2nd.
Brittany Nicole Woliver, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
