August 26th
- Jeffrey V. Board, 58, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Destiny Deshawn Johnson, 28, of Somerset, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, Failure to Appear.
- Gary W. Cowan, 42, of Richmond, first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol),
- Jennifer Lynn Stamper, 51, of Lexington, Failure to Appear.
- Tyler Lee Gump, 28, of Orlando, KY; first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree (Aggravated Circumstances). Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Joseph Gary Watson, 41, of Stearns, two counts of Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
August 27th
- Mario A. Scott, 36, of Somerset, first-degree Strangulation.
- John Anthony Osborn, 46, of Eubank, three counts of Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Bryan Thomas Rice, 57, of Richmond, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Kent Ishmael Jones, 46, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
August 28th
- Brittany Dayle Dowell, 29, of Crab Orchard, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Improper Equipment.
- Timothy R. Wesley, 55, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Violet L. Collinsworth, 39, of Middlesboro, Failure to Appear; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); first-degree Promoting Contraband.
- Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, of Monticello, Receiving Stolen Property (between $1,000 and $10,000); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Christopher L. Oakley, 40, of Monticello, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); third-degree Burglary; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting (between $1,000 and $10,000); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Tampering with Physical Evidence.
August 29th
- Ernie Randal McFerron, 41, of Stanford, Rear License not Illuminated; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); License to Be in Possession; first-offense Operation a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance not Properly Contained; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
- Jonathon Royce Watson, 33, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Ashely Shadaria Cooper, 38, of Whitley City, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
