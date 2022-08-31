August 29th
- James Williams Petry, 58, of Danville, second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Christopher L. Blevins, 47, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Following Another Vehicle too Closely (Pass Cars Only, Obsolete); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Allan L. Stubbs, 40, of Hustonville, Failure to Appear; first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Clifford Lee Hedrick, 41, of Somerset, fist offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Cleamon Edward Hoskins, 49, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Matthew Allen Loveless, 37, of Burnside, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Resisting Arrest; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Menacing; Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
August 30th
- Paul Edwin Mills, 55, of Russell Springs; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Felicia A. Halcomb, 28, Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Alicia Lucinda Haste, 31, of Bronston; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemanor; two counts of first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Tampering with Physical Evidence; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Ricky L. Robbins, 54, of Hustonville, two counts of Serving Warrant (For other Police Agency).
- Brent Eugene Barton, 46, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
