arrests

August 5th

  • Christopher Lee Denney, 38, of Mt. Vernon, Failure to Appear.
  • Sharolette Odell Dorton, 31, of Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Christopher Wayne Harmon, 40, of Waynesburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Tishenna Kay Molina, 31, of Somerset, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
  • Christy K. Goodlett, 50, of Kings Mountain, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Connie New Strunk, 57, of Somerset, first degree Unlawful Access to Computer.
  • Michael L. Wilson, 63, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Possession of Marijuana (obsolete), first offense Drug Paraphernalia Law, Buy, Possess (obsolete).
  • Ricky Floyd, 26, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana, No Operator’s License-Moped, first offense Operating Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
  • Johnny L. Meece, 48, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Lance Eric Baker, 34, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
  • Christina Nicole Allred, 30, Nancy, No Charges Specified.
  • Michael L. Watson, 63, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Possession of Marijuana (obsolete), first offense Drug Paraphernalia Law, Buy, Possess (obsolete).
  • Cody D. Gaines, 23, of Nancy, fourth-degree Assault, Minor injury (Domestic Violence); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); No Operator’s License (Moped); Resisting Arrest.
  • Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, of Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear.

August 6th

  • Michael Bruce Warf, 42, of New Buffalo, Michigan; first-degree, first offense Failure to Appear; first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); No Lights on Bicycle; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
  • Carey Lee Henry, 48, of Stanford, first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernaila-Buy/Possess.
  • Roman Thomlinson, 20, of Somerset, first-degree Wanton Endangerment; second-degree Assault; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstances); Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle.
  • Jerry Lee Meece, 68, of Somerset, second-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, first-degree Criminal Mischief.

August 7th

  • Randall Ramey, 60, of Prestonburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Failure to Appear.
  • Brock Porter Muse, 47, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment.
  • Clarissa C. Lyons, second-degree Robbery; Flagrant Non Support; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Kevin Wayne Neace, 36, of Somerset, second-degree Robbery, first-degree, first offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
  • Zachary Daniel Meece, 39, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Barry Dennis Mink, 65, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.
  • Jeffrey David Lee Carman, 41, of Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Cindy R. Layne, 43, No Specified Address; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • James Donald Wright, 51, of Stanford, first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Amy M. Wells, 43, of Russell Springs, two counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Robert Glen Coomer, 38, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence, No Visible Injury.
  • Gary Thomas Elliott, 54, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear.

August 8th

  • Marcus Floyd Smith, first-degree, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater or equal to 2 grams of Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender I.
  • James Eric Bess, 37, of Pine Knot, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Jeffrey Spencer Newell, 60, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Christopher T. Estill, 28, of Somerset, five counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Gregory Alvin Willoughby, 56, of Covington, Failure to Appear.
  • Marty Wayne Nicholas, 50, of Burnside, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol-4th offense or Aggravating Circumstances.
  • Fred C. Sutton, 79, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
  • Jeremy Neal Young, 29, of Brontston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation). 

  • David Samuel Karter, 57, of Somerset; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you