August 5th
- Christopher Lee Denney, 38, of Mt. Vernon, Failure to Appear.
- Sharolette Odell Dorton, 31, of Science Hill, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- Christopher Wayne Harmon, 40, of Waynesburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tishenna Kay Molina, 31, of Somerset, first-degree first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Christy K. Goodlett, 50, of Kings Mountain, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Connie New Strunk, 57, of Somerset, first degree Unlawful Access to Computer.
- Michael L. Wilson, 63, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Possession of Marijuana (obsolete), first offense Drug Paraphernalia Law, Buy, Possess (obsolete).
- Ricky Floyd, 26, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana, No Operator’s License-Moped, first offense Operating Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
- Johnny L. Meece, 48, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Lance Eric Baker, 34, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Christina Nicole Allred, 30, Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Michael L. Watson, 63, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first-degree first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); Possession of Marijuana (obsolete), first offense Drug Paraphernalia Law, Buy, Possess (obsolete).
- Cody D. Gaines, 23, of Nancy, fourth-degree Assault, Minor injury (Domestic Violence); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); No Operator’s License (Moped); Resisting Arrest.
- Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, of Somerset, four counts of Failure to Appear.
August 6th
- Michael Bruce Warf, 42, of New Buffalo, Michigan; first-degree, first offense Failure to Appear; first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); No Lights on Bicycle; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Carey Lee Henry, 48, of Stanford, first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Drug Paraphernaila-Buy/Possess.
- Roman Thomlinson, 20, of Somerset, first-degree Wanton Endangerment; second-degree Assault; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstances); Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle.
- Jerry Lee Meece, 68, of Somerset, second-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, first-degree Criminal Mischief.
August 7th
- Randall Ramey, 60, of Prestonburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Failure to Appear.
- Brock Porter Muse, 47, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment.
- Clarissa C. Lyons, second-degree Robbery; Flagrant Non Support; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Kevin Wayne Neace, 36, of Somerset, second-degree Robbery, first-degree, first offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Zachary Daniel Meece, 39, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Barry Dennis Mink, 65, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.
- Jeffrey David Lee Carman, 41, of Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Cindy R. Layne, 43, No Specified Address; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- James Donald Wright, 51, of Stanford, first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Amy M. Wells, 43, of Russell Springs, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Robert Glen Coomer, 38, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence, No Visible Injury.
- Gary Thomas Elliott, 54, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear.
August 8th
- Marcus Floyd Smith, first-degree, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater or equal to 2 grams of Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender I.
- James Eric Bess, 37, of Pine Knot, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jeffrey Spencer Newell, 60, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Christopher T. Estill, 28, of Somerset, five counts of Failure to Appear.
- Gregory Alvin Willoughby, 56, of Covington, Failure to Appear.
- Marty Wayne Nicholas, 50, of Burnside, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol-4th offense or Aggravating Circumstances.
- Fred C. Sutton, 79, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Jeremy Neal Young, 29, of Brontston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
David Samuel Karter, 57, of Somerset; two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
