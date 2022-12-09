December 8th
- Tony Grant Glover, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Jonathan R. Greer, 37, of Kings Mountain, two count Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
- Sue Ann Jasper, 51, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
- Corey Ray Stanton, 32, of Parkers Lake, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Alicia Lucinda Haste, 31, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
December 9th
- Ricky Lee Turner, 55, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fess or Fines.
- Steven T. Gleason, 40, of Somerset, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Firearm.
