December 8th

  • Tony Grant Glover, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Jonathan R. Greer, 37, of Kings Mountain, two count Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
  • Sue Ann Jasper, 51, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
  • Corey Ray Stanton, 32, of Parkers Lake, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Alicia Lucinda Haste, 31, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

December 9th

  • Ricky Lee Turner, 55, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fess or Fines.
  • Steven T. Gleason, 40, of Somerset, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Firearm.

