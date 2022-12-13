December 9th
- Ricky Lee Turner, 55, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fess or Fines.
- Steven T. Gleason, 40, of Somerset, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Firearm.
- Nathan D. Carter, 33, of Barbourville, second-degree Disorderly Conduct; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
December 10th
- Sara Paige Smith, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Resisting Arrest; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Angela Renee Dodd, 48, of Somerset, thwo count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Reuben Christian Steiner, 40, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear.
- Bobby Dewayne Brown, 46, of Somerset, two Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Billy Ray Durham, 65, Stanford, Receiving Stolen Property (Between $1,000 and $10,000).
December 11th
- Dustin Wade Morgan, 36, of Burnside, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Jacob R. Tucker, 34, of Stanford, Harassment (No Physical Contact); Resisting Arrest; first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Arwin DeWayne Dalton, 42, of Somerset, Theft of Identity of Another without Consent, Failure to Appear, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
- Jennifer Nicole Carter, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
December 12th
- Tiffany Nicole Crawley, 33, of Hustonville; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Justin Paul Moore, 40, of Nancy, three count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Briston Lee Cann, 18, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
