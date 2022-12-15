December 13th
- Robert C. Stephens, 66, of Burnside, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Michael DeWayne Kidd, 59, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition from Building; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified.
- Brett Daniel Cain, 31, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Stephen Micheal Stargle, 27, of Jamestown, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Steven L. Herring, 38, of Stanford, No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Steven M. Welsh, 33, of Campbellsville; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
December 14th
- Amy Nicole Foster, 34, of Stearns, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition from Building.
- Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Hershel W. Adams, 33, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Canvass L. Vanhook, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Phillip Edward Lawless, 34, of Russell Springs, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Donald Irvine Jones, 37, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.
- Luis M. Perez, 25, of Pulaski County, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, No Operators-Moped License.
- Tisha N. Smith, 42, of Stanford, No Charges Specified.
