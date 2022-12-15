December 13th

  • Robert C. Stephens, 66, of Burnside, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Criminal Trespassing.
  • Michael DeWayne Kidd, 59, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition from Building; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified.
  • Brett Daniel Cain, 31, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Stephen Micheal Stargle, 27, of Jamestown, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Steven L. Herring, 38, of Stanford, No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
  • Steven M. Welsh, 33, of Campbellsville; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

December 14th

  • Amy Nicole Foster, 34, of Stearns, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition from Building.
  • Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
  • Hershel W. Adams, 33, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Canvass L. Vanhook, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Phillip Edward Lawless, 34, of Russell Springs, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Donald Irvine Jones, 37, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.
  • Luis M. Perez, 25, of Pulaski County, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, No Operators-Moped License.
  • Tisha N. Smith, 42, of Stanford, No Charges Specified.

