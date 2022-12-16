December 14th
- Amy Nicole Foster, 34, of Stearns, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition from Building.
- Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Hershel W. Adams, 33, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Canvass L. Vanhook, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Phillip Edward Lawless, 34, of Russell Springs, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Donald Irvine Jones, 37, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.
- Luis M. Perez, 25, of Pulaski County, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, No Operators-Moped License.
- Tisha N. Smith, 42, of Stanford, No Charges Specified.
- Derrick J. Coleman, 21, of Knoxville, TN, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Joyce Kay Wofford, 41, of Somerset, Operatiing a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, fourth degree Assault (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.
December 15th
- Daniella D. Fulton, 33, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Jonathan Lee Graham, 36, of Jamestown, Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
- George Evan Rutherford, 46, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Destinee E. Duncan, 27, of Monticello, No Charges Specified.
- Naamon Shawn McCoy, 54, of Hustonville, Dependency Action-UJC.
- April Dawn Adams, 41, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
