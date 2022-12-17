December 15th

  • Daniella D. Fulton, 33, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
  • Jonathan Lee Graham, 36, of Jamestown, Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
  • George Evan Rutherford, 46, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Destinee E. Duncan, 27, of Monticello, No Charges Specified.
  • Naamon Shawn McCoy, 54, of Hustonville, Dependency Action-UJC.
  • April Dawn Adams, 41, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

December 16th

  • Coty Howard Bodner, 34, of Danville, Failure to Appear.
  • Christopher Lee Pence, 32, of Kings Mt., Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Lucas A. McFarland, 37, of Jamestown, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Dustin Wade Morgan, 36, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.

