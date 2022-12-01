November 30th
- Michael Shane Mills, 50, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Micheal Lee Turpin, 38, of Hustonville, Terrorism, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
- Lura Wenona Simpson, 49, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Nicholas S. Coffey, 42, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Edward Thomas Jolly, 41, of Kings Mountain, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joshua Lee Ware, 32, of Ferguson; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Derek A. Benton, 27, No Listed Address, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer.
- Curtis Ray Matthews, 37, of Bronston, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Delores A. Ping, 50, of Burnside, first-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Firearm, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Between $10,000 and $1,000,000, Knowingly Abuse/Neglect of Adult Person.
- Keisha J. Hafley, 33, of Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
December 1st
- William E. Bullock, 44, of Hustonville, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Briston Lee Cann, 18, of Nancy, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Joseph Christopher Benge, 21, of Stanford, second-degree Strangulation, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
- Robert Glenn Coomer, 38, of Winchester, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury) Dating Violence; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Terry W. Wray, 60, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joshua Lee Dobbs, 38, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tyler Bryant Stewart, 22, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Crystal Nichole Blanton, 38, of Eubank, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Delbert Wayne Leger, 47, of Broadhead, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Between $500 and $1,000.
