December 16th
- Coty Howard Bodner, 34, of Danville, Failure to Appear.
- Christopher Lee Pence, 32, of Kings Mt., Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Lucas A. McFarland, 37, of Jamestown, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dustin Wade Morgan, 36, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.
- Gregory Evan White, 35, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Randolph David Rowe, 51, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
December 17th
- Raquel Gomez Lopez, 36, of Crab Orchard, Improper Turning, No Operator’s-Moped License, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
December 18th
- Thomas Lee Wilson, 42, of Springfield, Failure to Appear.
- Perez Cervantes, 24, of Somerset, Reckless Driving, Possess of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited, No Operator’s License-Moped, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Oscar Ruiz, 20, No Listed Address, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Francisco Jimenez, 30, No Listed Address, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited, first and second offenses Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Davis Christian Harley, 25, of Ferguson; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Joshua David Paul Baker, 33, of Tateville; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; Possession of Marijuana; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; License to be in Possession; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates.
December 19th
- Steven Travis Taylor, 42, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Steven T. Gleason, 40, of Somerset, Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Hercules Joseph Walker, 42, of Somerset, second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Michael Joe Mills, 37, of Mount Vernon, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Caleb B. Harris, 20, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
- Marlon E. Jones, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Thomas Gregory Brashears, 35, of Burnside, Failure to Appear.
- Kristina Rae Taylor, 38, of Pine Knot; five count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Tyler Alvin Coleman, 21, of Stanford, second-degree Burglary, third-degree Criminal Mischief.
- James Zachary Morrow, 30, of Burnside, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
