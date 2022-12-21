December 19th
- Steven Travis Taylor, 42, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Steven T. Gleason, 40, of Somerset, Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Hercules Joseph Walker, 42, of Somerset, second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Michael Joe Mills, 37, of Mount Vernon, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Caleb B. Harris, 20, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine).
- Marlon E. Jones, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Thomas Gregory Brashears, 35, of Burnside, Failure to Appear.
- Kristina Rae Taylor, 38, of Pine Knot; five count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Tyler Alvin Coleman, 21, of Stanford, second-degree Burglary, third-degree Criminal Mischief.
- James Zachary Morrow, 30, of Burnside, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Casey D. Simpson, 37, of Crab Orchard, Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
- Leshawnda Donette Dumphord, 37, of Monticello, three Count Persistent Felony Offender II; 2 count, first or second offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Two Grams Methamphetamine); second or greater offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Michelle Denise Hopkins, 45, of Lancaster, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury); second-degree Burglary; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others.
December 20th
- Destany Lynn Sirk, 25, of Burnside, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance no Properly Contained.
- Devin Scott Dugger, 23, of Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property Between $1,000 and $10,000.
- Jason Lionel Banks, 39, of Louisville, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
- Tiana Lynn Gnagie, 21, of Louisville, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possessing a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property; Tampering with Prisoner Monitoring Device; second-degree Escape.
- Marshall Shawn Broyles, 41, of Somerset, Theft of Property Mislaid or Delivered by Mistake.
