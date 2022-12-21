December 20th
- Destany Lynn Sirk, 25, of Burnside, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance no Properly Contained.
- Devin Scott Dugger, 23, of Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property Between $1,000 and $10,000.
- Jason Lionel Banks, 39, of Louisville, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
- Tiana Lynn Gnagie, 21, of Louisville, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possessing a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property; Tampering with Prisoner Monitoring Device; second-degree Escape.
- Marshall Shawn Broyles, 41, of Somerset, Theft of Property Mislaid or Delivered by Mistake.
- Jerry A. Beasley, 53, of Somerset; two count, first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); two count, first offense, third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Persistent Felony Possession of a Firearm; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to or Improper Signal; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Brittany Irene Smith, 29, of Waynesburg, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Mark Anthony Barbazote, 35, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Joshua Darrell Ray Smith, 28, of Eubank, Failure to Appear; fourth-degree Dating Violence, Assault (Minor Injury).
December 21st
- Jessica Marie Carrender, 31, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, No Registration Receipt, No Registration Plates.
- Jonathan Todd Smith, 36, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Roberts Lee David, 43, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Thomas Hayes, 18, of Science Hill, Incest-Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or Under 18 Years of Age; first-degree Rape-Victim Under 12 Years of Age.
- Hashan J. Perkins, 24, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael J. Perkins, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Shannon Blaire Minton, 45, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.