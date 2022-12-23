December 21st
- Jessica Marie Carrender, 31, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, No Registration Receipt, No Registration Plates.
- Jonathan Todd Smith, 36, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Roberts Lee David, 43, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Thomas Hayes, 18, of Science Hill, Incest-Forcible Compulsion/Incapable of Consent or Under 18 Years of Age; first-degree Rape-Victim Under 12 Years of Age.
- Hashan J. Perkins, 24, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael J. Perkins, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Shannon Blaire Minton, 45, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation.
- Jesse W. Randolph, 35, of Crab Orchard; three count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Harold S. Keisling, 46, of Williamsburg, Failure to Appear.
- Jessica Lynn Taylor, 39, of Williamsburg, Failure to Appear.
December 22nd
- Anthony Wayne Bolin, 41, of Pulaski, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Robert Franklin Cross, 38, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- John Junior Brown, 24, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
- Raymond J. Robinson, 36, of London, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jason B. Ramsey, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.