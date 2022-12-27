December 23rd

  • David Dwayne Crab, 33, No Listed Address, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

December 24th

  • Richard William Eggers, 41, of Burnside; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

December 25th

  • Rachel M. Petrey, 49, of Eubank; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Gary Thomas Elliot, 55, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
  • Kenneth R. Roberts, 71, of Eubank, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Ashley Nicole Terry, 37, of Burnside, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
  • Natasha Elizabeth McClure, 37, of Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

December 26th

  • Brian Matthew Hittle, 34, of Berea, No Charges Specified.
  • Christopher Lee Denney, 39, of Mt. Vernon, No Charges Specified.
  • Melinda Faye Suttle, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.

