December 26th

  • Brian Matthew Hittle, 34, of Berea, No Charges Specified.
  • Christopher Lee Denney, 39, of Mt. Vernon, No Charges Specified.
  • Melinda Faye Suttle, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.

December 27th

  • Jonathan Dean Taylor, 27, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, second-degree Burglary.
  • Samantha M. Nelson, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Douglas Lewis Burton, 38, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Mason Brandon Casada, 21, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Austin R. Smith, 22, of Manchester, No Charges Specified.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you