December 26th
- Brian Matthew Hittle, 34, of Berea, No Charges Specified.
- Christopher Lee Denney, 39, of Mt. Vernon, No Charges Specified.
- Melinda Faye Suttle, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
December 27th
- Jonathan Dean Taylor, 27, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, second-degree Burglary.
- Samantha M. Nelson, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Douglas Lewis Burton, 38, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Mason Brandon Casada, 21, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Austin R. Smith, 22, of Manchester, No Charges Specified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.