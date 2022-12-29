December 27th

  • Jonathan Dean Taylor, 27, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, second-degree Burglary.
  • Samantha M. Nelson, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Douglas Lewis Burton, 38, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Mason Brandon Casada, 21, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Austin R. Smith, 22, of Manchester, No Charges Specified.
  • Jackie Lee Price, 27, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
  • Bernard L. Hoskins, 56, of McKinney; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

December 28th

  • Brian Keith Stigler, 55, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • David Arthur Firster, 27, of Hustonville, second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
  • Joshua Lee Ware, 32, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear.
  • Samuel Jeremy Lee Rose, 36, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

