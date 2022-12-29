December 27th
- Jonathan Dean Taylor, 27, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, second-degree Burglary.
- Samantha M. Nelson, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Douglas Lewis Burton, 38, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Mason Brandon Casada, 21, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Austin R. Smith, 22, of Manchester, No Charges Specified.
- Jackie Lee Price, 27, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Bernard L. Hoskins, 56, of McKinney; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
December 28th
- Brian Keith Stigler, 55, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- David Arthur Firster, 27, of Hustonville, second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
- Joshua Lee Ware, 32, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear.
- Samuel Jeremy Lee Rose, 36, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.