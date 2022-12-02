December 1st
- William E. Bullock, 44, of Hustonville, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Briston Lee Cann, 18, of Nancy, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Joseph Christopher Benge, 21, of Stanford, second-degree Strangulation, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
- Robert Glenn Coomer, 38, of Winchester, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury) Dating Violence; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Terry W. Wray, 60, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joshua Lee Dobbs, 38, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tyler Bryant Stewart, 22, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Crystal Nichole Blanton, 38, of Eubank, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Delbert Wayne Leger, 47, of Broadhead, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Between $500 and $1,000.
- Autumn Robinson, 25, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Walter Blaine Smith II, 36, of Science Hill, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Serving Parole Violation Warrant; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense, first degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- James G. Moody, 58, of Bronston, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
December 2nd
- Dallas Lee Worley, 23, of Stanford, Reckless Driving, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Speeding 26 Miles per Hour or Greater above Speed Limit, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Carah Whitney Bell, 30, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Scott Tyler Hodges, 35, of Granitfalls, NC, No Charges Specified.
- Lukasz Edward Yanicko, 32, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation); first-degree Promoting Contraband; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Fadale Joseph Zamora, 30, of Lancaster, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Matthew Mark Hensel, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
