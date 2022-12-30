December 28th
- Brian Keith Stigler, 55, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- David Arthur Firster, 27, of Hustonville, second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
- Joshua Lee Ware, 32, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear.
- Samuel Jeremy Lee Rose, 36, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
December 29th
- Whitney Elizabeth Wheet, 27, of Nancy, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication by a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Kimberly Lynn Canada, 43, of Nancy, Failure to Appear.
- Timothy Neal Janes, 35, of Monticello, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Alicia Marie Shearer, 42, of Hustonville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
