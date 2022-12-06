December 2nd
- Dallas Lee Worley, 23, of Stanford, Reckless Driving, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Speeding 26 Miles per Hour or Greater above Speed Limit, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Carah Whitney Bell, 30, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Scott Tyler Hodges, 35, of Granitfalls, NC, No Charges Specified.
- Lukasz Edward Yanicko, 32, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation); first-degree Promoting Contraband; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Fadale Joseph Zamora, 30, of Lancaster, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Matthew Mark Hensel, 32, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
December 3rd
- Dana Lynn Cummins, 33, of Eubank, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, No Registration Receipt, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, No Registration Plates, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
- Daulton Lewis Huling, 22, of Eubank, five count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, first-degree Bail Jumping, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Dorothy Jean Williams, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- John Mark Strunk, 37, of Somerset; two count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; License to Be in Possession; No Tail Lamps; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
December 4th
- Tony Clay Estes, 28, of Waynesburg, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, Menacing, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Denton Ray Phelps, 52, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- James M. Kiser, 58, of Russell Springs, first and second offenses Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Stephen W. Reed, 45, of Harrisburg, Menacing; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Fabian Lewis Ramirez, 36, of Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required).
December 5th
- Gaige Dwayne Carrender, 28, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Eric Brown, 40, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
