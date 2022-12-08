December 6th

  • Robert Gregory Brown, 38, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Sherman L. Townsend, 51, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Shelby Wright, 23, of Berea, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Michael Butterfield, 33, of Bownling Green, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Bradley Miller, 27, of Louisville, No Charges Specified.

December 7th

  • Freddy Ray Wilhelm, 42, of Eubank, Resisting Arrest, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
  • Robin Lee Blevins, 38, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Patricia Gale Greenwell, 47, of Hodgenville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Christopher Jones Edward, 31, of Burnside; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

