December 6th
- Robert Gregory Brown, 38, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Sherman L. Townsend, 51, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Shelby Wright, 23, of Berea, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Michael Butterfield, 33, of Bownling Green, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Bradley Miller, 27, of Louisville, No Charges Specified.
December 7th
- Freddy Ray Wilhelm, 42, of Eubank, Resisting Arrest, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Robin Lee Blevins, 38, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Patricia Gale Greenwell, 47, of Hodgenville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Christopher Jones Edward, 31, of Burnside; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
