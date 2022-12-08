December 7th

  • Freddy Ray Wilhelm, 42, of Eubank, Resisting Arrest, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
  • Robin Lee Blevins, 38, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Patricia Gale Greenwell, 47, of Hodgenville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Christopher Jones Edward, 31, of Burnside; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • James Eward Inman, 53, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Robert Jason Pottenger, 46, of Eubank, Fugitive from Another State-Warrant Required.

December 8th

  • Tony Grant Glover, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Jonathan R. Greer, 37, of Kings Mountain, two count Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
  • Sue Ann Jasper, 51, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
  • Corey Ray Stanton, 32, of Parkers Lake, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

