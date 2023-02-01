January 30th
- Herbert Earl Dugger, 45, of Somerset, Reckless Driving; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure to or Improper Signal; Disregarding Stop Sign; Speeding 15 Miles per Hour over Limit; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Substance (Aggravating Circumstances).
- Christy M. Griffith, 48, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Crystal Dawn Smith, 37, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Christina Helen Dowell, 34, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Glen Lamoin Farmer, 36, of Parkers Lake, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Taylor Jene Nicholas, 26, of Ferguson, Persistent Felony Offender I, first offense trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
- Dylan Gage Shadoan, 23, of Ferguson, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Heather A. Poynter, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Andrew Don Shadoan, 35, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jason Dale Moore, 41, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
January 31st
- Ryan C. Spaw, 31, of Hustonville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
- Travis Darrell Roberts, 38, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- James Harley Cash Beach, 21, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Carl D. Taylor, 63, of Hustonville, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
- Gary DeWayne Huff, 55, of Somerset, second offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Substance, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Failure to Surrender a Revoked Operator’s License, License to be in Possession, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Failure to or Improper Signal.
- John David Sowders, 54, of Watnesburg, Failure to Appear.
