February 8th
- Spencer Renea Silvers, 28, of Richmond, Willful Remove/Damage Boundary Marker without Felonious Intent; second or more offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Branden D. Saylor, 41, of Crab Orchard, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Tampering with Physical Evidence; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Angel L. Baker, 31, of Barnsburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Rocky A. Griffin, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; first-degree Bail Jumping; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Scott Robert Jackson, 43, of Somerset, second-degree Escape, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
- Alphonso Jr. Duncan, 41, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Olivia A. Maxey, 29, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Bobby Gene Horn, 37, of Richmond, Failure to Appear.
- Kasaundra Newberry, 31, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Justin Robert Price, 32, of Somerset, five count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, two count Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Joseph Lee Whittemore, 49, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Chrislyn Gail Decker, 24, of Somerset, first-degree Burglary.
- Marlon E. Jones, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Russell M. Watson, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; first-degree Bail Jumping; Non-Payment of Cout Costs, Fees or Fines.
February 9th
- Clark Lee Thomas, 42, of Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joshua Levi Hogue, 42, of Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Derrick S. Lee, 33, of Corbin, Persistent Felony Offender II, second offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
- Angela Michelle Simpson, 41, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Kayla Denise Hooten, 27, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
