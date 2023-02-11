February 9th

  • Clark Lee Thomas, 42, of Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Joshua Levi Hogue, 42, of Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Derrick S. Lee, 33, of Corbin, Persistent Felony Offender II, second offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
  • Angela Michelle Simpson, 41, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Kayla Denise Hooten, 27, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • William Forest Layne, 45, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

February 10th

  • Daniel W. Ray, 65, of Nancy, two count Failure to Appear.
  • Brandon Lee Miller, 28, of Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • John Tyler Dick, 19, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-Firearm.
  • April J. Denny, 41, of Crab Orchard, Flagrant Non Support.
  • Nathaniel D. Cody, 32, of Georgetown, Contempt of court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Eugene Christian Moore, 37, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

