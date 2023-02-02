January 31st

  • Ryan C. Spaw, 31, of Hustonville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
  • Travis Darrell Roberts, 38, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
  • James Harley Cash Beach, 21, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Carl D. Taylor, 63, of Hustonville, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
  • Gary DeWayne Huff, 55, of Somerset, second offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Substance, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Failure to Surrender a Revoked Operator’s License, License to be in Possession, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Failure to or Improper Signal.
  • John David Sowders, 54, of Watnesburg, Failure to Appear.
  • Carl D. Taylor, 63, of Hustonville, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

February 1st

  • Shala Gregory, 33, of Pine Knot, No Charges Specified.
  • Tyler Joshua Burton, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Danny Jo Hines, 34, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

