January 31st
- Ryan C. Spaw, 31, of Hustonville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
- Travis Darrell Roberts, 38, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- James Harley Cash Beach, 21, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Carl D. Taylor, 63, of Hustonville, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
- Gary DeWayne Huff, 55, of Somerset, second offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Substance, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Failure to Surrender a Revoked Operator’s License, License to be in Possession, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Failure to or Improper Signal.
- John David Sowders, 54, of Watnesburg, Failure to Appear.
- Carl D. Taylor, 63, of Hustonville, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
February 1st
- Shala Gregory, 33, of Pine Knot, No Charges Specified.
- Tyler Joshua Burton, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Danny Jo Hines, 34, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.