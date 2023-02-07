February 4th
- Larry Edward Phelps, 32, of Somerset, second-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
February 5th
- David Cameron Johnston, 20, No Listed Address, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, second-degree Strangulation.
- Nicholas Lee Hughes, 32, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Barton Russell Adkins, 65, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Delmer Lee Vickers, 59, of Connersville, IN, Receiving Stolen Property between $500 and $1,000.
February 6th
- Robert L. Cox, 54, of Science Hill; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Dylan Ryan Sellers, 26, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Harvey J. Hubbard, 36, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- Ricky J. Curtsinger, 60, of Russell Springs, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Brandon J. Smith, 33, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
