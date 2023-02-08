February 6th
- Robert L. Cox, 54, of Science Hill; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Dylan Ryan Sellers, 26, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Harvey J. Hubbard, 36, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- Ricky J. Curtsinger, 60, of Russell Springs, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Brandon J. Smith, 33, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Autumn N. Decker, 24, of McKee, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Raymond Deiondra Hawkins, 25, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Curtis Ray Matthews, 38, of Bronston, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, No Registration Plates.
- Ray J. Howard, 43, of Paint Lick, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
February 7th
- Randi Faye Saylor, 46, of Broadhead, No Operators License-Moped; first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Christopher Gray Underwood, 36, of Lancaster; seven count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Zackery Hunter Reynolds, 26, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Anthony Scott Brown, 29, of Crab Orchard, Violation of Conditions of Release.
- Lisa Ann Snow, 45, of Waynesburg, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Tyrone Tyler Bradley, 36, of Bronston, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Mark A. Deel, 42, of Jamestown, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Scott W. Brumley, 24, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
