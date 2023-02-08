February 6th

  • Robert L. Cox, 54, of Science Hill; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Dylan Ryan Sellers, 26, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Harvey J. Hubbard, 36, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
  • Ricky J. Curtsinger, 60, of Russell Springs, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Brandon J. Smith, 33, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Autumn N. Decker, 24, of McKee, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Raymond Deiondra Hawkins, 25, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Curtis Ray Matthews, 38, of Bronston, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, No Registration Plates.
  • Ray J. Howard, 43, of Paint Lick, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

February 7th

  • Randi Faye Saylor, 46, of Broadhead, No Operators License-Moped; first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Christopher Gray Underwood, 36, of Lancaster; seven count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Zackery Hunter Reynolds, 26, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
  • Anthony Scott Brown, 29, of Crab Orchard, Violation of Conditions of Release.
  • Lisa Ann Snow, 45, of Waynesburg, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Tyrone Tyler Bradley, 36, of Bronston, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Mark A. Deel, 42, of Jamestown, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Scott W. Brumley, 24, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.

