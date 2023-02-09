February 7th
- Randi Faye Saylor, 46, of Broadhead, No Operators License-Moped; first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Christopher Gray Underwood, 36, of Lancaster; seven count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Zackery Hunter Reynolds, 26, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Anthony Scott Brown, 29, of Crab Orchard, Violation of Conditions of Release.
- Lisa Ann Snow, 45, of Waynesburg, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Tyrone Tyler Bradley, 36, of Bronston, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Mark A. Deel, 42, of Jamestown, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Scott W. Brumley, 24, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Isaac Michael Guy, 33, of Stanford, FL, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Kody S. Blackburn, 21, of Nancy, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
February 8th
- Spencer Renea Silvers, 28, of Richmond, Willful Remove/Damage Boundary Marker without Felonious Intent; second or more offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Branden D. Saylor, 41, of Crab Orchard, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Tampering with Physical Evidence; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Angel L. Baker, 31, of Barnsburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Rocky A. Griffin, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; first-degree Bail Jumping; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Scott Robert Jackson, 43, of Somerset, second-degree Escape, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
- Alphonso Jr. Duncan, 41, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Olivia A. Maxey, 29, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Bobby Gene Horn, 37, of Richmond, Failure to Appear.
- Kasaundra Newberry, 31, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Justin Robert Price, 32, of Somerset, five count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, two count Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Joseph Lee Whittemore, 49, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Chrislyn Gail Decker, 24, of Somerset, first-degree Burglary.
- Marlon E. Jones, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
