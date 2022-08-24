arrests

August 23rd

  • Cody Wayne Doltan Guffey, 25, of Monticello, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Cheyenne Nicole Coffee, 26, of Louisville; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Comtempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Michael S. Hendrickson, 41, of Crab Orchard; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; four counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Tamra Michelle Erp-Terry, 34, of Eubank; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal to 2 Grams); first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
  • Corey J. Skaggs, 35, No Address Specified, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Timothy Wayne Puckett, 42, of Mt. Vernon, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

August 24th

  • John M. Phelps, 50, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Roger Dale Kinney, 54, of Bronston, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Brittney C. Compton, 35, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Ashley Nicole Terry, 37, of Burnside, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
  • Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, of Eubank, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.

