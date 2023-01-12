January 9th
- James Allen Daughtery, 41, of Stanford, first-degree Bail Jumping, Failure to Appear.
- John Lee Hamilton, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Terry W. Wray, 60, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Carrie Ann Webb, 36, of Gilbertsville, No Charges Specified.
- Erica Daw Evans, 37, of Metropolis, IL, Tiffany Lynn Pugh, 34, of Mayfield, No Charges Specified.
- Joseph Dean King, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tanya Marie Jones, 43, of Hickory, No Charges Specified.
- Melana Renena Haynes, 41, of Paducah, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Ethan S. Blevins, 30, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jonda Gail Munoz, 44, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Shannon S. Shaw, 46, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
- Lindsey Renee Jackson, 40, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
- Cassidy Dawn Hawkins, 48, No Listed Address, No Charges Specified.
- Stephanie R. Stavrum, 33, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
- Joshua Ryan Phelps, 41, of Hustonville, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Bradley Newton Young, 51, of Nancy, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Jessie D. Stull, 37, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); third-degree Criminal Trespassing; Resisting Arrest; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); No Operator’s License-Moped; No Tail Lamps.
January 10th
- Shania Paige Davidson, 26, of Yeaddiss, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jared Lee Watson, 43, of Oneida, Improper Registration Plate; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); two count Failure to Appear; first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Whittnei M. Puckett, 35, of Lancaster, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000.
- Melinda Jean Sievers, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Nijal J. Fitzpatrick, 28, of Chattanooga, TN, first-degree Promoting Contraband; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Four Grams of Cocaine); first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 Ounces); Failure to Appear.
- Kirk Lee Goodlett, 50, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Renita Kay White, 43, of Manchester, three count Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Lewis Green Mullins, 41, of Manchester, first-degree Bail Jumping; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Michael Joseph Hogston, 33, of Waynesburg; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fewer than Two Grams of Fentanyl); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal Two Grams Methamphetamine).
- Tyler Andrew Daulton, 33, of Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Richard Lee Lyons, 47, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More.
January 11th
- Noah S. Sullivan-Lincoln, 24, of Bronston, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Sasha E. Daugherty, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Assault; Persistent Felony Offender I; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- David D. Slone, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jessica Leigh Smurr, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.