January 9th

  • James Allen Daughtery, 41, of Stanford, first-degree Bail Jumping, Failure to Appear.
  • John Lee Hamilton, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Terry W. Wray, 60, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Carrie Ann Webb, 36, of Gilbertsville, No Charges Specified.
  • Erica Daw Evans, 37, of Metropolis, IL, Tiffany Lynn Pugh, 34, of Mayfield, No Charges Specified.
  • Joseph Dean King, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Tanya Marie Jones, 43, of Hickory, No Charges Specified.
  • Melana Renena Haynes, 41, of Paducah, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Ethan S. Blevins, 30, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Jonda Gail Munoz, 44, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
  • Shannon S. Shaw, 46, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
  • Lindsey Renee Jackson, 40, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
  • Cassidy Dawn Hawkins, 48, No Listed Address, No Charges Specified.
  • Stephanie R. Stavrum, 33, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
  • Joshua Ryan Phelps, 41, of Hustonville, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Bradley Newton Young, 51, of Nancy, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Jessie D. Stull, 37, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); third-degree Criminal Trespassing; Resisting Arrest; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); No Operator’s License-Moped; No Tail Lamps.

January 10th

  • Shania Paige Davidson, 26, of Yeaddiss, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Jared Lee Watson, 43, of Oneida, Improper Registration Plate; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); two count Failure to Appear; first-degree Bail Jumping.
  • Whittnei M. Puckett, 35, of Lancaster, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000.
  • Melinda Jean Sievers, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Nijal J. Fitzpatrick, 28, of Chattanooga, TN, first-degree Promoting Contraband; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Four Grams of Cocaine); first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 Ounces); Failure to Appear.
  • Kirk Lee Goodlett, 50, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Renita Kay White, 43, of Manchester, three count Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
  • Lewis Green Mullins, 41, of Manchester, first-degree Bail Jumping; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Michael Joseph Hogston, 33, of Waynesburg; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fewer than Two Grams of Fentanyl); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal Two Grams Methamphetamine).
  • Tyler Andrew Daulton, 33, of Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Richard Lee Lyons, 47, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More.

January 11th

  • Noah S. Sullivan-Lincoln, 24, of Bronston, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
  • Sasha E. Daugherty, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Assault; Persistent Felony Offender I; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • David D. Slone, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Jessica Leigh Smurr, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

