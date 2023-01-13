January 11th
- Noah S. Sullivan-Lincoln, 24, of Bronston, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Sasha E. Daugherty, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Assault; Persistent Felony Offender I; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- David D. Slone, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jessica Leigh Smurr, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Samuel Neal Holtzclaw, 46, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Missy Nicole Cline, 41, of Jamestown, Failure to Appear; first-degree Promoting Contraband; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Ronnie Lee Maple, 36, of Hustonville, two count Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000; second-degree Burglary; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others between $500 and $1,000.
- Steven T. Gleason, 40, of Somerset, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.
- Chandall L. Webb, 33, of Somerset, four count Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
January 12th
- Mandi Lee Emerson, 41, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Sherry Lynn Ball, 34, of Nancy, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Phillip Ray Greer, 46, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Eddie Ray Correll, 22, No Listed Address, Hitchhiking-Disregard Traffic Regulation by Pedestrian, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Howard Paul Vanover, 59, of Parkers Lake, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Whitney Elizabeth Wheet, 27, of Nancy, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Savannah L. Napier, 34, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Kevin Scott Marcum, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License.
