January 12th
- Mandi Lee Emerson, 41, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Sherry Lynn Ball, 34, of Nancy, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Phillip Ray Greer, 46, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Eddie Ray Correll, 22, No Listed Address, Hitchhiking-Disregard Traffic Regulation by Pedestrian, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Howard Paul Vanover, 59, of Parkers Lake, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Whitney Elizabeth Wheet, 27, of Nancy, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Savannah L. Napier, 34, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Kevin Scott Marcum, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License.
- Paul A. Cecil, 51, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Dakota Cecil Rash, 19, of Somerset, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Brandon W. Skaggs, 40, of Pine Knot, Failure to Appear, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Annie Beth Kayler, 41, of Willisburg, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Robert DeWayne Dabney, 40, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
January 13th
- Amanda Nicole Ferraro, 38, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Adrianna D. Reams, 23, of London, two count Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense).
- Corey Blake Gibson, 24, of Burnside, three count Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
