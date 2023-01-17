January 14th
- Timothy L. Poynter, 48, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
January 15th
- Brian Keith Murray, 34, of Crab Orchard; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Tishenna Kay Molina, 32, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Marty Dean Colwell II, 40, of Science Hill, License to be in Possession; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Rear License Not Illuminated; No Operator’s-Moped License; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jason B. Pyles, 46, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Johnny Lee Harness, 50, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Timothy Eugene Dalton, 54, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Eugene Keith Moore, 18, of Stanford, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
January 16th
- James Jerimiah Snow, 24, of Stanford, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm); first offense Driving on a DUI Suspended License (Aggravating Circumstances); No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; One Headlight.
- Samatha S. Davis, 30, of Stanford; four count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Makayla D. Goff, 25, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Jesse Ray Foley, 36, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Arnold Wayne Mounce, 70, of Bronston, Failure to Appear.
- Brandon Raye Lykins, 31, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Elizabeth Louise Simpson, 33, of Nancy, Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Brenda Sue James, 35, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Dylan James Burton, 36, of Nancy; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Leeann V. Slaven, 22, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Anthony Michael Peyton, 45, of Liberty, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Christian E. Paulk, 55, of Bronston, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
