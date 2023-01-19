January 17th
- David A. Ray, 31, of Crab Orchard, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, second-degree Strangulation, second-degree Robbery.
- James Robert Allen, 35, of Louisville, Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- James Nathaniel Cox, 34, of Crab Orchard, No Charges Specified.
- Jessica Mae Brumley, 42, of Monticello, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Randy E. Kidd, 56, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Lewis M. Brown, 57, of Waynesburg; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
January 18th
- Clinton Dustin Epperson, 42, of Science Hill, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Luther Fugate, 52, of Waynesburg, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (Between Eight Ounces and Five Pounds); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Four Grams of Cocaine); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams Methamphetamine).
- Shane George Mannis, 34, of Georgetown, two count Failure to Appear.
- Donald Lee Jones, 47, of Mt. Vernon, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Paula B. Edwards, 59, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Scott W. Brumley, 24, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; third or greater offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.