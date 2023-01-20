January 18th
- Clinton Dustin Epperson, 42, of Science Hill, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Luther Fugate, 52, of Waynesburg, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (Between Eight Ounces and Five Pounds); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Four Grams of Cocaine); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams Methamphetamine).
- Shane George Mannis, 34, of Georgetown, two count Failure to Appear.
- Donald Lee Jones, 47, of Mt. Vernon, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Paula B. Edwards, 59, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Scott W. Brumley, 24, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; third or greater offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Vedenia Nicole Byrd, 29, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear.
- Tony Lee Owens, 48, of Russell Springs, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Christopher Roy Spencer, 42, of Somerset, Failure to or Improper Signal, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, four count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Appear, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
January 19th
- Addie Sue Thompson, 24, of Somerset, Tampering with Physical Evidence; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Wilma Sue Hislope, 46, of Somerset, Tampering with Physical Evidence; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Evan Dean Compton, 26, of Somerset, first-degree Promoting Contraband; Tampering with Physical Evidence; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Dustin Lane Thomason, 23, of Arlington, TX, Possession of Marijuana, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstances).
- Candice Lynn Pittman, 34, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear.
- Brandon B. Pitman, 41, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Charli LaPaige Girdler, 35, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
