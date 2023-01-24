January 20th

  • Andrew B. Vickery, 20, of Lexington, two count Failure to Appear, third-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
  • Shaun Calvin Worley, 40, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Logan Scott Johnson, 19, of Kings Mountain, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

January 21st

  • Kristopher D. Kean, 34, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting between $500 and $1,000; third-degree Burglary; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Stephanie Marie Flynn, 42, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
  • Kevin Granville, 63, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
  • Misty D. Cremeans, 43, of Stanford; Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor.
  • John E. Durfee, 52, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Disposition or Shoplifting between $500 and $1,000.
  • Gunner K. Cornett, 20, of Irvine, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

January 22nd

  • Nichole Leann Richardson, 37, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear.
  • Tyler L. Casada, 20, of Alpha, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

January 23rd

  • Shannon P. Owens, 50, of Brodhead, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Michael Shane Miller, 44, of Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Michael Wayne Wallace, 29, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Robert Dale Burton, 37, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Roscoe S. Godby, 49, of Louisville, three count Failure to Appear.
  • Eddie Dwayne Burton II, 39, of Stearns, No Charges Specified.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you