January 20th
- Andrew B. Vickery, 20, of Lexington, two count Failure to Appear, third-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Shaun Calvin Worley, 40, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Logan Scott Johnson, 19, of Kings Mountain, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
January 21st
- Kristopher D. Kean, 34, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting between $500 and $1,000; third-degree Burglary; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Stephanie Marie Flynn, 42, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Kevin Granville, 63, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Misty D. Cremeans, 43, of Stanford; Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor.
- John E. Durfee, 52, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Disposition or Shoplifting between $500 and $1,000.
- Gunner K. Cornett, 20, of Irvine, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
January 22nd
- Nichole Leann Richardson, 37, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear.
- Tyler L. Casada, 20, of Alpha, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
January 23rd
- Shannon P. Owens, 50, of Brodhead, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Michael Shane Miller, 44, of Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael Wayne Wallace, 29, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Robert Dale Burton, 37, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Roscoe S. Godby, 49, of Louisville, three count Failure to Appear.
- Eddie Dwayne Burton II, 39, of Stearns, No Charges Specified.
