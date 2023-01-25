January 23rd
- Shannon P. Owens, 50, of Brodhead, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Michael Shane Miller, 44, of Lancaster, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael Wayne Wallace, 29, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Robert Dale Burton, 37, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Roscoe S. Godby, 49, of Louisville, three count Failure to Appear.
- Eddie Dwayne Burton II, 39, of Stearns, No Charges Specified.
- Stephen Christopher Cotton, 41, of Louisville, Failure to Appear.
- Cassie Lee Ann Torres, 33, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear.
- Tonya G. Slone, 32, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear.
- Crystal Nichole Blanton, 39, of Eubank, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, third-degree Burglary.
January 24th
- David D. Slone, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Vola Eugene Mounce, 33, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Gary Vernis Pitts, 64, of Stanford, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Possession of a Defaced Firearm; Drug Paraphernalai-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Raymond Lee Padgett, 57, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Debra Faye Tipton, 38, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.