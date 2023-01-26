January 24th
- David D. Slone, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Vola Eugene Mounce, 33, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Gary Vernis Pitts, 64, of Stanford, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Possession of a Defaced Firearm; Drug Paraphernalai-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Raymond Lee Padgett, 57, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Debra Faye Tipton, 38, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jennifer Lynn Meece, 33, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Jeremy Allen Molen, 38, of Nancy, Failure to or Improper Signal; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine); first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
- Ronnie Dean Means, 66, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jonathan Kyle Dinsmore, 40, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Tianna Chantel Sears, 26, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
January 25th
- Jessica L. Stoll, 22, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Kathy L. Dishman, 44, of Bronston, Failure to Appear.
- Loria A. Pruitt, 53, of Yosemite, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tommy Jr. Hogston, 35, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.
