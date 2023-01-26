January 24th

  • David D. Slone, 33, of Somerset, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Vola Eugene Mounce, 33, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
  • Gary Vernis Pitts, 64, of Stanford, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Possession of a Defaced Firearm; Drug Paraphernalai-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
  • Raymond Lee Padgett, 57, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Debra Faye Tipton, 38, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Jennifer Lynn Meece, 33, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Jeremy Allen Molen, 38, of Nancy, Failure to or Improper Signal; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than Two Grams of Methamphetamine); first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
  • Ronnie Dean Means, 66, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Jonathan Kyle Dinsmore, 40, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Tianna Chantel Sears, 26, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

January 25th

  • Jessica L. Stoll, 22, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Kathy L. Dishman, 44, of Bronston, Failure to Appear.
  • Loria A. Pruitt, 53, of Yosemite, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Tommy Jr. Hogston, 35, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.

