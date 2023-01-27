January 25th
- Jessica L. Stoll, 22, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Kathy L. Dishman, 44, of Bronston, Failure to Appear.
- Loria A. Pruitt, 53, of Yosemite, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tommy Jr. Hogston, 35, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.
- Donnie Lee Phillips, 35, of Somerset; fourth-degree Assault, Dating Violence (Minor Injury).
January 26th
- Dennis Edward Mullins, 56, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joseph Jaye Branscum, 55, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Henry Brock, 49, No Listed Address, No Charges Specified.
- Danny Paul Goodman, 55, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James B. Johnson, 38, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Mark Lee Thacker, 45, of Albany, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Gretchen Michelle Ramsey, 48, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jeremy Robert Stewert, 42, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Henry Thomas Kinman, 48, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
