January 25th

  • Jessica L. Stoll, 22, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Kathy L. Dishman, 44, of Bronston, Failure to Appear.
  • Loria A. Pruitt, 53, of Yosemite, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Tommy Jr. Hogston, 35, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.
  • Donnie Lee Phillips, 35, of Somerset; fourth-degree Assault, Dating Violence (Minor Injury).

January 26th

  • Dennis Edward Mullins, 56, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Joseph Jaye Branscum, 55, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • William Henry Brock, 49, No Listed Address, No Charges Specified.
  • Danny Paul Goodman, 55, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • James B. Johnson, 38, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Mark Lee Thacker, 45, of Albany, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Gretchen Michelle Ramsey, 48, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Jeremy Robert Stewert, 42, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Henry Thomas Kinman, 48, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you