January 26th
- Dennis Edward Mullins, 56, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joseph Jaye Branscum, 55, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Henry Brock, 49, No Listed Address, No Charges Specified.
- Danny Paul Goodman, 55, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James B. Johnson, 38, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Mark Lee Thacker, 45, of Albany, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Gretchen Michelle Ramsey, 48, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jeremy Robert Stewert, 42, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Henry Thomas Kinman, 48, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Yevonda Kaye Popplewell, 39, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense).
January 27th
- Allyson Rebecca Muncie, 34, of Science Hill, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Letitia Leann Parmley, 31, of Monticello; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
