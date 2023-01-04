December 29th
- Whitney Elizabeth Wheet, 27, of Nancy, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication by a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Kimberly Lynn Canada, 43, of Nancy, Failure to Appear.
- Timothy Neal Janes, 35, of Monticello, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Alicia Marie Shearer, 42, of Hustonville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Keema Huff, 42, of Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- John-Michael DeWayne LeMaster, 22, of Cave City, No Charges Specified.
- Lester Turner, 55, of Winchester, Persistent Felony Offender I; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivative); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Brad M. Shipp, 39, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Sarah E. Salyers, 45, of Kings Mountain, second-degree Cruelty to Animals.
December 31st
- Nickolas Evans Turpen, 26, of Nancy, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), fourth or greater offense Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravated Circumstances).
- Ashley Paige Cochran, 26, of Somerset, Obstructed Vision and/or Windshield, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Rear License not Illuminated, No Tail Lamps, Improper Equipment, second offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Display of Illegal/Altered Registration Plate, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Improper Registration Plate, Improper Display of Registration Plates, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt.
- Zachary Jesse Eugene Richardson, 34, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Heather K. Stogsdill, 43, of Somerset, first degree Bail Jumping; Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Charles Shannon Bryant, 42, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Christina Nicole Allred, Theft by Unlawful Distribution; Failure to Appear; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Joshua Thomas Abbott, 37, of Somerset, second offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, Second-Offense, Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation, second offense Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to or Improper Signal.
- Carlos M. Brown, 25, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
- Stephen T. Slayers, 34, of Danville, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
January 1st
- Brandon J. Botner, 30, of Stanford, first-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Bryce Alexander, 21, of Somerset, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Criminal Mischief.
- Christopher Woodall, 39, of Stanford, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- David Keith Epperson, 41, of Nancy, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Lynn Eric Smurr, 44, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Patricia Lynn Parks, 37, of Eubank, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), third-degree Criminal Trespassing, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- James Walter Grundy, 39, of Ferguson, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
January 2nd
- Tony Lester Thurman, 49, of Burnside, three Count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; four count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Ryan James Brockman, 26, of Newport, Failure to Appear.
- Angela Nicole Butler, 48, of Lenot, TN, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Hercules Joseph Walker, 42, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
- Stephanie A. Short, 46, of Somerset, No Registration Plates, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, third-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstances).
- Billy W. Thomas, 30, of Jamestown, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- China A. Sloan, 27, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fewer than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Daniel Lee Thompson, 43, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tyler E. Marzec, 33, of Eubank, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Christopher Lee Brumley, 37, of Somerset; three count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
