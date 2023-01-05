January 3rd
- China A. Sloan, 27, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fewer than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Daniel Lee Thompson, 43, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- China A. Sloan, 27, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Tyler E. Marzec, 33, of Eubank, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Christopher Lee Brumley, 37, of Somerset; three count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
January 4th
- Edgar Lee Rowland, 44, of Elsmere, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Darrel Eugene Nangle, 33, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael Anthony Daws, 39, of Somerset, third-degree Assualt (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
- Joshua Alan Jones, 35, of Burdine, Failure to Appear.
- Christopher G. Crabtree, 33, of Monticello; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Austin K. Coleman, 23, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dustin Lee Turner, 27, of Danville; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
