January 3rd

  • China A. Sloan, 27, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fewer than Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
  • Daniel Lee Thompson, 43, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • China A. Sloan, 27, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Less than or Equal to Two Grams of Methamphetamine).
  • Tyler E. Marzec, 33, of Eubank, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Christopher Lee Brumley, 37, of Somerset; three count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

January 4th

  • Edgar Lee Rowland, 44, of Elsmere, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Darrel Eugene Nangle, 33, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Michael Anthony Daws, 39, of Somerset, third-degree Assualt (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
  • Joshua Alan Jones, 35, of Burdine, Failure to Appear.
  • Christopher G. Crabtree, 33, of Monticello; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Austin K. Coleman, 23, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Dustin Lee Turner, 27, of Danville; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

